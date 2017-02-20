Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round results

Reuters

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Monday

5th Round

Monday, February 20

Sutton United (V) - Arsenal 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Sunday, February 19

Blackburn Rovers (II) - Manchester United 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)

Fulham (II) - Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)

Saturday, February 18

Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)

Huddersfield Town (II) - Manchester City 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Middlesbrough - Oxford United (III) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0)

Millwall (III) - Leicester City 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Burnley - Lincoln City (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)