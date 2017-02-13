Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixtures

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Monday

5th Round

Saturday, February 18 (GMT)

Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230)

Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500)

Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500)

Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500)

Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730)

5th Round

Sunday, February 19 (GMT)

Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)

Blackburn Rovers(II) v Manchester United (1615)

5th Round

Monday, February 20 (GMT)

Sutton United(V) v Arsenal (1955)