Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round results

Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Friday, January 27
Derby County (II) - Leicester City 2-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
4th Round
Saturday, January 28
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1230)
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Blackpool (IV) (1500)
Chelsea v Brentford (II) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV) (1500)
Burnley v Bristol City (II) (1500)
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV) (1500)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1500)
Lincoln City (V) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1500)
Oxford United (III) v Newcastle United (II) (1500)
Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II) (1500)
Southampton v Arsenal (1730)
Sunday, January 29
Millwall (III) v Watford (1200)
Fulham (II) v Hull City (1230)
Sutton United (V) v Leeds United (II) (1400)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II) (1600)
731