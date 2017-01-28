Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round results

Rob: Once upon a time, I was a HUGE Hillary Supporter. As of this election in 2016. I proudly stand President Trumps Policies. This is nothing like Ex President Obama's Policies. I am a Gay Man (from New Jersey) that is not willing to Let Congress throw everyone under the bus!! I was able to accept Obama for 8 years after Hillary losing twice. Is America that ungenerous to allow Trump to follow with his Promises? I am more proud to be an American after President Trump won. The values, I believe in, are being followed through with Action, not the usual run around. As far as Hollywood is concerned, they can remain to keep their options. I seriously believe that most of the actors & models forgot where they came from & background and, struggle they didnt earn. There are rules in ever facet of our lives. We are here to help one another!! This is not a time to dismiss Faith but, share it?!