Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round results

Reuters

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday

4th Round

Saturday, January 28

Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)

Friday, January 27

Derby County (II) - Leicester City 2-2 (halftime: 2-1)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

4th Round

Saturday, January 28

Blackburn Rovers (II) v Blackpool (IV) (1500)

Chelsea v Brentford (II) (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV) (1500)

Burnley v Bristol City (II) (1500)

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV) (1500)

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1500)

Lincoln City (V) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1500)

Oxford United (III) v Newcastle United (II) (1500)

Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II) (1500)

Southampton v Arsenal (1730)

Sunday, January 29

Millwall (III) v Watford (1200)

Fulham (II) v Hull City (1230)

Sutton United (V) v Leeds United (II) (1400)

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II) (1600)