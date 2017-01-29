Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round results

Reuters

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday

4th Round

Sunday, January 29

Fulham (II) - Hull City 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)

Millwall (III) - Watford 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Saturday, January 28

Southampton - Arsenal 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)

Blackburn Rovers (II) - Blackpool (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)

Burnley - Bristol City (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Chelsea - Brentford (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)

Crystal Palace - Manchester City 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)

Lincoln City (V) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1)

Middlesbrough - Accrington Stanley (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Oxford United (III) - Newcastle United (II) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Rochdale (III) - Huddersfield Town (II) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)

Tottenham Hotspur - Wycombe Wanderers (IV) 4-3 (halftime: 0-2)

Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)

Friday, January 27

Derby County (II) - Leicester City 2-2 (halftime: 2-1)

Still being played (GMT):

4th Round

Sunday, January 29

Sutton United (V) v Leeds United (II) (1400)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

4th Round

Sunday, January 29

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II) (1600)