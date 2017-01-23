Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round fixtures

Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Monday
4th Round
Friday, January 27 (GMT)
Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955)
4th Round
Saturday, January 28 (GMT)
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230)
Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500)
Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500)
Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1500)
Lincoln City(V) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500)
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley(IV) (1500)
Oxford United(III) v Newcastle United(II) (1500)
Rochdale(III) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers(IV) (1500)
Southampton v Arsenal (1730)
4th Round
Sunday, January 29 (GMT)
Millwall(III) v Watford (1200)
Fulham(II) v Hull City (1230)
Sutton United(V) v Leeds United(II) (1400)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic(II) (1600)
