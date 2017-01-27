Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round fixtures

Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday

4th Round

Friday, January 27 (GMT)

Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955)

4th Round

Saturday, January 28 (GMT)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230)

Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500)

Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500)

Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500)

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1500)

Lincoln City(V) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500)

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley(IV) (1500)

Oxford United(III) v Newcastle United(II) (1500)

Rochdale(III) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers(IV) (1500)

Southampton v Arsenal (1730)

4th Round

Sunday, January 29 (GMT)

Millwall(III) v Watford (1200)

Fulham(II) v Hull City (1230)

Sutton United(V) v Leeds United(II) (1400)

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic(II) (1600)