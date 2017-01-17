Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round results

Reuters

Jan 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday

3rd Round, replay

Tuesday, January 17

Lincoln City (V) - Ipswich Town (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Crystal Palace - Bolton Wanderers (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)

AFC Wimbledon (III) - Sutton United (V) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0)

Barnsley (II) - Blackpool (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET

Burnley - Sunderland 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Fleetwood Town (III) - Bristol City (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

3rd Round, replay

Wednesday, January 18

Newcastle United (II) v Birmingham City (II) (1945)

Southampton v Norwich City (II) (1945)

Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Liverpool (1945)