Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round results

Dean: Let's see the evidence. I don't believe a word the Obama administration says. Let's see the proof. Let the American people decide if it valid proof. How can our government be so sure that the Russians hacked when they could not even tell for sure if any other government got into Hillarys email? They are all full of crap. If they want an excuse for why they lost just look in the mirror and remember the crap they continue to pull on the American people.