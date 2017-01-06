Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round results

Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday
3rd Round
Friday, January 6
West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Saturday, January 7
Manchester United v Reading (II) (1230)
Bolton Wanderers (III) v Crystal Palace (1500)
Everton v Leicester City (1500)
Ipswich Town (II) v Lincoln City (V) (1500)
Queens Park Rangers (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500)
Birmingham City (II) v Newcastle United (II) (1500)
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500)
Norwich City (II) v Southampton (1500)
Sunderland v Burnley (1500)
Watford v Burton Albion (II) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (II) (1500)
Bristol City (II) v Fleetwood Town (III) (1500)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Milton Keynes Dons (III) (1500)
Brentford (II) v Eastleigh (V) (1500)
Rotherham United (II) v Oxford United (III) (1500)
Huddersfield Town (II) v Port Vale (III) (1500)
Millwall (III) v Bournemouth (1500)
Wigan Athletic (II) v Nottingham Forest (II) (1500)
Accrington Stanley (IV) v Luton Town (IV) (1500)
Barrow (V) v Rochdale (III) (1500)
Blackpool (IV) v Barnsley (II) (1500)
Hull City v Swansea City (1500)
Sutton United (V) v AFC Wimbledon (III) (1500)
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) v Stourbridge (1500)
Preston North End (II) v Arsenal (1730)
Sunday, January 8
Cardiff City (II) v Fulham (II) (1130)
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1330)
Chelsea v Peterborough United (III) (1500)
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (II) (1600)
Monday, January 9
Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)
