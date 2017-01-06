Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round results

Reuters

Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday

3rd Round

Friday, January 6

West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

3rd Round

Saturday, January 7

Manchester United v Reading (II) (1230)

Bolton Wanderers (III) v Crystal Palace (1500)

Everton v Leicester City (1500)

Ipswich Town (II) v Lincoln City (V) (1500)

Queens Park Rangers (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500)

Birmingham City (II) v Newcastle United (II) (1500)

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500)

Norwich City (II) v Southampton (1500)

Sunderland v Burnley (1500)

Watford v Burton Albion (II) (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (II) (1500)

Bristol City (II) v Fleetwood Town (III) (1500)

Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Milton Keynes Dons (III) (1500)

Brentford (II) v Eastleigh (V) (1500)

Rotherham United (II) v Oxford United (III) (1500)

Huddersfield Town (II) v Port Vale (III) (1500)

Millwall (III) v Bournemouth (1500)

Wigan Athletic (II) v Nottingham Forest (II) (1500)

Accrington Stanley (IV) v Luton Town (IV) (1500)

Barrow (V) v Rochdale (III) (1500)

Blackpool (IV) v Barnsley (II) (1500)

Hull City v Swansea City (1500)

Sutton United (V) v AFC Wimbledon (III) (1500)

Wycombe Wanderers (IV) v Stourbridge (1500)

Preston North End (II) v Arsenal (1730)

Sunday, January 8

Cardiff City (II) v Fulham (II) (1130)

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1330)

Chelsea v Peterborough United (III) (1500)

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (II) (1600)

Monday, January 9

Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)