Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round results

Jan 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday
3rd Round
Saturday, January 7
Accrington Stanley (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Barrow (V) - Rochdale (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Birmingham City (II) - Newcastle United (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Blackpool (IV) - Barnsley (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Bolton Wanderers (III) - Crystal Palace 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Brentford (II) - Eastleigh (V) 5-1 (halftime: 5-1)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Bristol City (II) - Fleetwood Town (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Everton - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Port Vale (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Hull City - Swansea City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Ipswich Town (II) - Lincoln City (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Millwall (III) - Bournemouth 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Norwich City (II) - Southampton 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Queens Park Rangers (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Rotherham United (II) - Oxford United (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Sunderland - Burnley 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sutton United (V) - AFC Wimbledon (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Watford - Burton Albion (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
West Bromwich Albion - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Wigan Athletic (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Stourbridge 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester United - Reading (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Friday, January 6
West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Saturday, January 7
Preston North End (II) v Arsenal (1730)
Sunday, January 8
Cardiff City (II) v Fulham (II) (1130)
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1330)
Chelsea v Peterborough United (III) (1500)
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (II) (1600)
Monday, January 9
Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)
