Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round results

Reuters

Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday

3rd Round

Sunday, January 8

Cardiff City (II) - Fulham (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)

Saturday, January 7

Preston North End (II) - Arsenal 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)

Accrington Stanley (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)

Barrow (V) - Rochdale (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Birmingham City (II) - Newcastle United (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)

Blackpool (IV) - Barnsley (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Bolton Wanderers (III) - Crystal Palace 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Brentford (II) - Eastleigh (V) 5-1 (halftime: 5-1)

Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Bristol City (II) - Fleetwood Town (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Everton - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)

Huddersfield Town (II) - Port Vale (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Hull City - Swansea City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Ipswich Town (II) - Lincoln City (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)

Millwall (III) - Bournemouth 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Norwich City (II) - Southampton 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Queens Park Rangers (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Rotherham United (II) - Oxford United (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1)

Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Sunderland - Burnley 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Sutton United (V) - AFC Wimbledon (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Watford - Burton Albion (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

West Bromwich Albion - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)

Wigan Athletic (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Stourbridge 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)

Manchester United - Reading (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)

Friday, January 6

West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

3rd Round

Sunday, January 8

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1330)

Chelsea v Peterborough United (III) (1500)

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (II) (1600)

Monday, January 9

Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)