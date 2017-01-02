Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round fixtures

Reuters

Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday

3rd Round

Friday, January 6 (GMT)

West Ham United v Manchester City (1955)

3rd Round

Saturday, January 7 (GMT)

Manchester United v Reading(II) (1230)

Accrington Stanley(IV) v Luton Town(IV) (1500)

Barrow(V) v Rochdale(III) (1500)

Birmingham City(II) v Newcastle United(II) (1500)

Blackpool(IV) v Barnsley(II) (1500)

Bolton Wanderers(III) v Crystal Palace (1500)

Brentford(II) v Eastleigh(V) (1500)

Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1500)

Bristol City(II) v Fleetwood Town(III) (1500)

Everton v Leicester City (1500)

Huddersfield Town(II) v Port Vale(III) (1500)

Hull City v Swansea City (1500)

Ipswich Town(II) v Lincoln City(V) (1500)

Millwall(III) v Bournemouth (1500)

Norwich City(II) v Southampton (1500)

Queens Park Rangers(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500)

Rotherham United(II) v Oxford United(III) (1500)

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500)

Sunderland v Burnley (1500)

Sutton United(V) v AFC Wimbledon(III) (1500)

Watford v Burton Albion(II) (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Derby County(II) (1500)

Wigan Athletic(II) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1500)

Wycombe Wanderers(IV) v Stourbridge (1500)

Preston North End(II) v Arsenal (1730)

3rd Round

Sunday, January 8 (GMT)

Cardiff City(II) v Fulham(II) (1130)

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1330)

Chelsea v Peterborough United(III) (1500)

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa(II) (1600)

3rd Round

Monday, January 9 (GMT)

Cambridge United(IV) v Leeds United(II) (1945)