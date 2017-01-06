Soccer-English FA Cup 3rd round fixtures

Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday
Friday, January 6 (GMT)
West Ham United v Manchester City (1955)
Saturday, January 7 (GMT)
Manchester United v Reading(II) (1230)
Accrington Stanley(IV) v Luton Town(IV) (1500)
Barrow(V) v Rochdale(III) (1500)
Birmingham City(II) v Newcastle United(II) (1500)
Blackpool(IV) v Barnsley(II) (1500)
Bolton Wanderers(III) v Crystal Palace (1500)
Brentford(II) v Eastleigh(V) (1500)
Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1500)
Bristol City(II) v Fleetwood Town(III) (1500)
Everton v Leicester City (1500)
Huddersfield Town(II) v Port Vale(III) (1500)
Hull City v Swansea City (1500)
Ipswich Town(II) v Lincoln City(V) (1500)
Millwall(III) v Bournemouth (1500)
Norwich City(II) v Southampton (1500)
Queens Park Rangers(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500)
Rotherham United(II) v Oxford United(III) (1500)
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500)
Sunderland v Burnley (1500)
Sutton United(V) v AFC Wimbledon(III) (1500)
Watford v Burton Albion(II) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County(II) (1500)
Wigan Athletic(II) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1500)
Wycombe Wanderers(IV) v Stourbridge (1500)
Preston North End(II) v Arsenal (1730)
Sunday, January 8 (GMT)
Cardiff City(II) v Fulham(II) (1130)
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1330)
Chelsea v Peterborough United(III) (1500)
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa(II) (1600)
Monday, January 9 (GMT)
Cambridge United(IV) v Leeds United(II) (1945)
