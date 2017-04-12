Soccer-Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive

April 12 (Reuters) - Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.

Hull have been mired near the bottom of the table for much of the campaign but a resurgence under manager Marco Silva, who joined the club in January, has seen them move out of the drop zone, two points above the bottom three with six games left.

"There's always pressure in football, wherever you are playing in the table," Elmohamady told British media. "There's always pressure but you have to keep confidence. That's the big role that the manager is playing.

"You have to play with confidence and play without fear. The confidence is key and plays a big role in the games coming up."

Hull have won four of their last five league games at the KCOM stadium but have not won away since August, and Elmohamady believes the club's home form remains vital for their survival hopes.

"People now are coming to Hull knowing it's going to be difficult for them. We have to keep it up. It's our key to staying up, winning our home games," the Egypt international added.

"Hopefully now until the end of the season we can win all of our home games but also pick up points away too." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)