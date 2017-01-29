Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

Reuters

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 29

Clan Juvenil 0 LDU de Quito 0

Deportivo Cuenca 1 Barcelona SC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Barcelona SC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

1 Deportivo Cuenca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

-------------------------

3 Clan Juvenil 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

3 LDU de Quito 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Delfin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

El Nacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Emelec 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fuerza Amarilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Independiente del Valle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Macara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

River Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Universidad Catolica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

1-2: Copa Libertadores

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, January 29

Macara v Fuerza Amarilla (1700)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 29

Delfin v River Ecuador (2000)

Emelec v Universidad Catolica (2200)