Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday

Friday, January 27

Willem II Tilburg 3 Sparta Rotterdam 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 19 15 3 1 50 12 48

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 19 13 4 2 39 14 43

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 19 11 7 1 31 11 40

-------------------------

4 Heerenveen 19 9 5 5 37 24 32

5 AZ Alkmaar 19 8 8 3 33 25 32

6 Utrecht 19 7 7 5 28 24 28

7 Vitesse Arnhem 19 7 6 6 28 24 27

-------------------------

8 Twente Enschede 19 7 6 6 28 26 27

9 NEC Nijmegen 19 6 7 6 21 28 25

10 Groningen 19 6 6 7 28 27 24

11 Willem II Tilburg 20 5 7 8 15 23 22

12 Heracles Almelo 19 5 6 8 22 30 21

13 Sparta Rotterdam 20 4 6 10 26 35 18

14 Excelsior 19 4 5 10 24 35 17

15 ADO Den Haag 19 5 2 12 17 33 17

-------------------------

16 PEC Zwolle 19 4 5 10 16 38 17

17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 19 3 4 12 16 33 13

-------------------------

18 Roda JC Kerkrade 19 1 10 8 8 25 13

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 28

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Utrecht (1730)

Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven (1845)

Roda JC Kerkrade v Excelsior (1845)

Sunday, January 29

Heerenveen v Groningen (1130)

Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1330)

PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1330)

Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar (1330)

Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen (1545)