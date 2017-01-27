Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, January 27
Willem II Tilburg 3 Sparta Rotterdam 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 19 15 3 1 50 12 48
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 19 13 4 2 39 14 43
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 19 11 7 1 31 11 40
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 19 9 5 5 37 24 32
5 AZ Alkmaar 19 8 8 3 33 25 32
6 Utrecht 19 7 7 5 28 24 28
7 Vitesse Arnhem 19 7 6 6 28 24 27
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 19 7 6 6 28 26 27
9 NEC Nijmegen 19 6 7 6 21 28 25
10 Groningen 19 6 6 7 28 27 24
11 Willem II Tilburg 20 5 7 8 15 23 22
12 Heracles Almelo 19 5 6 8 22 30 21
13 Sparta Rotterdam 20 4 6 10 26 35 18
14 Excelsior 19 4 5 10 24 35 17
15 ADO Den Haag 19 5 2 12 17 33 17
-------------------------
16 PEC Zwolle 19 4 5 10 16 38 17
17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 19 3 4 12 16 33 13
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade 19 1 10 8 8 25 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 28
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Utrecht (1730)
Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven (1845)
Roda JC Kerkrade v Excelsior (1845)
Sunday, January 29
Heerenveen v Groningen (1130)
Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1330)
PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1330)
Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar (1330)
Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen (1545)
