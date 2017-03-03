Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 3

Heerenveen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 24 20 3 1 61 13 63

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 18 4 2 51 15 58

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 24 15 7 2 44 17 52

-------------------------

4 Utrecht 24 11 7 6 36 30 40

5 AZ Alkmaar 24 9 10 5 40 34 37

6 Heerenveen 25 10 7 8 43 30 37

7 Vitesse Arnhem 24 10 6 8 35 29 36

-------------------------

8 Twente Enschede 24 9 8 7 33 31 35

9 Willem II Tilburg 24 7 8 9 21 27 29

10 Heracles Almelo 24 7 7 10 33 39 28

11 Groningen 24 6 9 9 33 35 27

12 NEC Nijmegen 24 6 7 11 23 40 25

13 PEC Zwolle 24 6 6 12 24 46 24

14 Sparta Rotterdam 24 5 7 12 31 42 22

15 Roda JC Kerkrade 24 3 11 10 15 32 20

-------------------------

16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 25 5 5 15 24 42 20

17 Excelsior 24 4 7 13 26 47 19

-------------------------

18 ADO Den Haag 24 5 3 16 19 43 18

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Twente Enschede v Willem II Tilburg (1730)

PSV Eindhoven v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)

PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)

Sunday, March 5

AZ Alkmaar v Excelsior (1130)

Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord (1130)

Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1330)

NEC Nijmegen v Heracles Almelo (1545)