Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 3
Heerenveen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 24 20 3 1 61 13 63
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 18 4 2 51 15 58
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 24 15 7 2 44 17 52
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 24 11 7 6 36 30 40
5 AZ Alkmaar 24 9 10 5 40 34 37
6 Heerenveen 25 10 7 8 43 30 37
7 Vitesse Arnhem 24 10 6 8 35 29 36
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 24 9 8 7 33 31 35
9 Willem II Tilburg 24 7 8 9 21 27 29
10 Heracles Almelo 24 7 7 10 33 39 28
11 Groningen 24 6 9 9 33 35 27
12 NEC Nijmegen 24 6 7 11 23 40 25
13 PEC Zwolle 24 6 6 12 24 46 24
14 Sparta Rotterdam 24 5 7 12 31 42 22
15 Roda JC Kerkrade 24 3 11 10 15 32 20
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 25 5 5 15 24 42 20
17 Excelsior 24 4 7 13 26 47 19
-------------------------
18 ADO Den Haag 24 5 3 16 19 43 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Twente Enschede v Willem II Tilburg (1730)
PSV Eindhoven v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)
PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)
Sunday, March 5
AZ Alkmaar v Excelsior (1130)
Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord (1130)
Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1330)
NEC Nijmegen v Heracles Almelo (1545)
