Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 17

Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Twente Enschede 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 26 21 3 2 66 16 66

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 26 19 5 2 55 16 62

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 26 17 7 2 51 18 58

-------------------------

4 Utrecht 26 11 8 7 38 33 41

5 Twente Enschede 27 11 8 8 38 35 41

6 Vitesse Arnhem 26 11 6 9 41 32 39

7 AZ Alkmaar 26 9 11 6 43 40 38

-------------------------

8 Heerenveen 26 10 7 9 44 34 37

9 Willem II Tilburg 26 8 8 10 24 29 32

10 Heracles Almelo 26 8 7 11 36 43 31

11 Groningen 26 6 10 10 35 39 28

12 NEC Nijmegen 26 7 7 12 26 42 28

13 PEC Zwolle 26 7 6 13 27 49 27

14 Sparta Rotterdam 26 6 7 13 32 47 25

15 Excelsior 26 5 8 13 31 49 23

-------------------------

16 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 4 11 12 18 40 23

17 ADO Den Haag 26 6 4 16 21 44 22

-------------------------

18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 26 5 5 16 25 45 20

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 18

Groningen v Willem II Tilburg (1730)

NEC Nijmegen v Utrecht (1845)

PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1845)

Sparta Rotterdam v Heracles Almelo (1945)

Sunday, March 19

Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1130)

Excelsior v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v PEC Zwolle (1330)

AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1545)