Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Heerenveen 1 Feyenoord 2
Saturday, March 18
Groningen 1 Willem II Tilburg 1
NEC Nijmegen 0 Utrecht 3
PSV Eindhoven 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0
Sparta Rotterdam 3 Heracles Almelo 1
Friday, March 17
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Twente Enschede 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 27 22 3 2 68 17 69
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 26 19 5 2 55 16 62
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 27 18 7 2 52 18 61
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 27 12 8 7 41 33 44
5 Twente Enschede 27 11 8 8 38 35 41
6 Vitesse Arnhem 27 11 6 10 41 33 39
7 AZ Alkmaar 26 9 11 6 43 40 38
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 27 10 7 10 45 36 37
9 Willem II Tilburg 27 8 9 10 25 30 33
10 Heracles Almelo 27 8 7 12 37 46 31
11 Groningen 27 6 11 10 36 40 29
12 Sparta Rotterdam 27 7 7 13 35 48 28
13 NEC Nijmegen 27 7 7 13 26 45 28
14 PEC Zwolle 26 7 6 13 27 49 27
15 Excelsior 26 5 8 13 31 49 23
-------------------------
16 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 4 11 12 18 40 23
17 ADO Den Haag 26 6 4 16 21 44 22
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 26 5 5 16 25 45 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Excelsior v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v PEC Zwolle (1330)
AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1545)
6.9k