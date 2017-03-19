Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Heerenveen 1 Feyenoord 2

Saturday, March 18

Groningen 1 Willem II Tilburg 1

NEC Nijmegen 0 Utrecht 3

PSV Eindhoven 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0

Sparta Rotterdam 3 Heracles Almelo 1

Friday, March 17

Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Twente Enschede 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 27 22 3 2 68 17 69

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 26 19 5 2 55 16 62

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 27 18 7 2 52 18 61

-------------------------

4 Utrecht 27 12 8 7 41 33 44

5 Twente Enschede 27 11 8 8 38 35 41

6 Vitesse Arnhem 27 11 6 10 41 33 39

7 AZ Alkmaar 26 9 11 6 43 40 38

-------------------------

8 Heerenveen 27 10 7 10 45 36 37

9 Willem II Tilburg 27 8 9 10 25 30 33

10 Heracles Almelo 27 8 7 12 37 46 31

11 Groningen 27 6 11 10 36 40 29

12 Sparta Rotterdam 27 7 7 13 35 48 28

13 NEC Nijmegen 27 7 7 13 26 45 28

14 PEC Zwolle 26 7 6 13 27 49 27

15 Excelsior 26 5 8 13 31 49 23

-------------------------

16 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 4 11 12 18 40 23

17 ADO Den Haag 26 6 4 16 21 44 22

-------------------------

18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 26 5 5 16 25 45 20

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Excelsior v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v PEC Zwolle (1330)

AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1545)