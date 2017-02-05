Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 5

Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2

Saturday, February 4

AZ Alkmaar 2 PSV Eindhoven 4

Groningen 1 Excelsior 1

NEC Nijmegen 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2

Willem II Tilburg 1 Heracles Almelo 3

Friday, February 3

ADO Den Haag 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 20 16 3 1 54 12 51

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 15 4 2 44 14 49

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 21 13 7 1 37 14 46

-------------------------

4 Heerenveen 20 9 6 5 37 24 33

5 Vitesse Arnhem 21 9 6 6 32 25 33

6 AZ Alkmaar 21 8 8 5 36 31 32

7 Utrecht 20 8 7 5 29 24 31

-------------------------

8 Twente Enschede 20 8 6 6 30 27 30

9 Groningen 21 6 8 7 29 28 26

10 NEC Nijmegen 21 6 7 8 22 34 25

11 Heracles Almelo 21 6 6 9 26 33 24

12 Willem II Tilburg 21 5 7 9 16 26 22

13 Sparta Rotterdam 20 4 6 10 26 35 18

14 Excelsior 21 4 6 11 25 40 18

15 PEC Zwolle 20 4 5 11 17 40 17

-------------------------

16 ADO Den Haag 21 5 2 14 17 38 17

17 Roda JC Kerkrade 21 2 10 9 12 27 16

-------------------------

18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 4 4 13 18 35 16

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 5

Twente Enschede v Feyenoord (1330)

Sparta Rotterdam v PEC Zwolle (1330)

Utrecht v Heerenveen (1545)