Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

AZ Alkmaar 1 Excelsior 1

Sparta Rotterdam 1 Feyenoord 0

Saturday, March 4

Twente Enschede 2 Willem II Tilburg 1

PEC Zwolle 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1

PSV Eindhoven 4 Roda JC Kerkrade 0

Friday, March 3

Heerenveen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 25 20 3 2 61 14 63

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 18 4 2 51 15 58

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 25 16 7 2 48 17 55

-------------------------

4 Utrecht 24 11 7 6 36 30 40

5 AZ Alkmaar 25 9 11 5 41 35 38

6 Twente Enschede 25 10 8 7 35 32 38

7 Heerenveen 25 10 7 8 43 30 37

-------------------------

8 Vitesse Arnhem 25 10 6 9 36 32 36

9 Willem II Tilburg 25 7 8 10 22 29 29

10 Heracles Almelo 24 7 7 10 33 39 28

11 Groningen 24 6 9 9 33 35 27

12 PEC Zwolle 25 7 6 12 27 47 27

13 NEC Nijmegen 24 6 7 11 23 40 25

14 Sparta Rotterdam 25 6 7 12 32 42 25

15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 25 5 5 15 24 42 20

-------------------------

16 Excelsior 25 4 8 13 27 48 20

17 Roda JC Kerkrade 25 3 11 11 15 36 20

-------------------------

18 ADO Den Haag 24 5 3 16 19 43 18

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1330)

NEC Nijmegen v Heracles Almelo (1545)