Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
AZ Alkmaar 1 Excelsior 1
Sparta Rotterdam 1 Feyenoord 0
Saturday, March 4
Twente Enschede 2 Willem II Tilburg 1
PEC Zwolle 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1
PSV Eindhoven 4 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Friday, March 3
Heerenveen 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 25 20 3 2 61 14 63
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 18 4 2 51 15 58
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 25 16 7 2 48 17 55
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 24 11 7 6 36 30 40
5 AZ Alkmaar 25 9 11 5 41 35 38
6 Twente Enschede 25 10 8 7 35 32 38
7 Heerenveen 25 10 7 8 43 30 37
-------------------------
8 Vitesse Arnhem 25 10 6 9 36 32 36
9 Willem II Tilburg 25 7 8 10 22 29 29
10 Heracles Almelo 24 7 7 10 33 39 28
11 Groningen 24 6 9 9 33 35 27
12 PEC Zwolle 25 7 6 12 27 47 27
13 NEC Nijmegen 24 6 7 11 23 40 25
14 Sparta Rotterdam 25 6 7 12 32 42 25
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 25 5 5 15 24 42 20
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 25 4 8 13 27 48 20
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 25 3 11 11 15 36 20
-------------------------
18 ADO Den Haag 24 5 3 16 19 43 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1330)
NEC Nijmegen v Heracles Almelo (1545)
