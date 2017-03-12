Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Willem II Tilburg 2 PEC Zwolle 0
Saturday, March 11
Excelsior 4 Heerenveen 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
Heracles Almelo 2 Utrecht 1
Friday, March 10
Vitesse Arnhem 5 Sparta Rotterdam 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 25 20 3 2 61 14 63
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 25 18 5 2 52 16 59
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 26 17 7 2 51 18 58
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 26 11 8 7 38 33 41
5 Vitesse Arnhem 26 11 6 9 41 32 39
6 AZ Alkmaar 25 9 11 5 41 35 38
7 Twente Enschede 25 10 8 7 35 32 38
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 26 10 7 9 44 34 37
9 Willem II Tilburg 26 8 8 10 24 29 32
10 Heracles Almelo 26 8 7 11 36 43 31
11 Groningen 25 6 10 9 34 36 28
12 NEC Nijmegen 26 7 7 12 26 42 28
13 PEC Zwolle 26 7 6 13 27 49 27
14 Sparta Rotterdam 26 6 7 13 32 47 25
15 Excelsior 26 5 8 13 31 49 23
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 26 6 4 16 21 44 22
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 25 3 11 11 15 36 20
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 26 5 5 16 25 45 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar (1330)
Roda JC Kerkrade v Groningen (1330)
Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede (1545)
460