Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

Willem II Tilburg 2 PEC Zwolle 0

Saturday, March 11

ADO Den Haag 1 NEC Nijmegen 0

Excelsior 4 Heerenveen 1

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 PSV Eindhoven 3

Heracles Almelo 2 Utrecht 1

Friday, March 10

Vitesse Arnhem 5 Sparta Rotterdam 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 25 20 3 2 61 14 63

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 25 18 5 2 52 16 59

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 26 17 7 2 51 18 58

-------------------------

4 Utrecht 26 11 8 7 38 33 41

5 Vitesse Arnhem 26 11 6 9 41 32 39

6 AZ Alkmaar 25 9 11 5 41 35 38

7 Twente Enschede 25 10 8 7 35 32 38

-------------------------

8 Heerenveen 26 10 7 9 44 34 37

9 Willem II Tilburg 26 8 8 10 24 29 32

10 Heracles Almelo 26 8 7 11 36 43 31

11 Groningen 25 6 10 9 34 36 28

12 NEC Nijmegen 26 7 7 12 26 42 28

13 PEC Zwolle 26 7 6 13 27 49 27

14 Sparta Rotterdam 26 6 7 13 32 47 25

15 Excelsior 26 5 8 13 31 49 23

-------------------------

16 ADO Den Haag 26 6 4 16 21 44 22

17 Roda JC Kerkrade 25 3 11 11 15 36 20

-------------------------

18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 26 5 5 16 25 45 20

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar (1330)

Roda JC Kerkrade v Groningen (1330)

Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede (1545)