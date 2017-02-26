Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Vitesse Arnhem 3

Saturday, February 25

Excelsior 0 Willem II Tilburg 2

Groningen 2 Utrecht 3

NEC Nijmegen 0 Sparta Rotterdam 1

Heerenveen 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0

Friday, February 24

ADO Den Haag 1 Twente Enschede 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 23 19 3 1 59 12 60

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 23 17 4 2 47 14 55

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 23 15 7 1 43 15 52

-------------------------

4 Utrecht 24 11 7 6 36 30 40

5 AZ Alkmaar 23 9 9 5 39 33 36

6 Heerenveen 24 10 6 8 41 28 36

7 Vitesse Arnhem 24 10 6 8 35 29 36

-------------------------

8 Twente Enschede 24 9 8 7 33 31 35

9 Willem II Tilburg 24 7 8 9 21 27 29

10 Heracles Almelo 23 7 7 9 32 35 28

11 Groningen 24 6 9 9 33 35 27

12 NEC Nijmegen 24 6 7 11 23 40 25

13 PEC Zwolle 23 6 5 12 23 45 23

14 Sparta Rotterdam 24 5 7 12 31 42 22

15 Roda JC Kerkrade 24 3 11 10 15 32 20

-------------------------

16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 24 5 4 15 22 40 19

17 Excelsior 24 4 7 13 26 47 19

-------------------------

18 ADO Den Haag 24 5 3 16 19 43 18

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle (1330)

Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven (1330)

Ajax Amsterdam v Heracles Almelo (1545)