Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 Vitesse Arnhem 3
Saturday, February 25
Excelsior 0 Willem II Tilburg 2
Groningen 2 Utrecht 3
NEC Nijmegen 0 Sparta Rotterdam 1
Heerenveen 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Friday, February 24
ADO Den Haag 1 Twente Enschede 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 23 19 3 1 59 12 60
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 23 17 4 2 47 14 55
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 23 15 7 1 43 15 52
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 24 11 7 6 36 30 40
5 AZ Alkmaar 23 9 9 5 39 33 36
6 Heerenveen 24 10 6 8 41 28 36
7 Vitesse Arnhem 24 10 6 8 35 29 36
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 24 9 8 7 33 31 35
9 Willem II Tilburg 24 7 8 9 21 27 29
10 Heracles Almelo 23 7 7 9 32 35 28
11 Groningen 24 6 9 9 33 35 27
12 NEC Nijmegen 24 6 7 11 23 40 25
13 PEC Zwolle 23 6 5 12 23 45 23
14 Sparta Rotterdam 24 5 7 12 31 42 22
15 Roda JC Kerkrade 24 3 11 10 15 32 20
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 24 5 4 15 22 40 19
17 Excelsior 24 4 7 13 26 47 19
-------------------------
18 ADO Den Haag 24 5 3 16 19 43 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle (1330)
Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven (1330)
Ajax Amsterdam v Heracles Almelo (1545)
