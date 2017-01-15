Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 15

Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Feyenoord 2

Saturday, January 14

Heracles Almelo 1 Groningen 4

PSV Eindhoven 2 Excelsior 0

Heerenveen 2 ADO Den Haag 0

Sparta Rotterdam 1 Utrecht 2

Friday, January 13

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 AZ Alkmaar 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 18 14 3 1 49 12 45

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 17 11 4 2 35 13 37

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 18 10 7 1 27 8 37

-------------------------

4 Heerenveen 18 9 5 4 34 20 32

5 AZ Alkmaar 18 8 7 3 32 24 31

6 Utrecht 18 7 7 4 28 23 28

7 Twente Enschede 17 6 6 5 26 23 24

-------------------------

8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 5 6 24 22 23

9 Groningen 18 6 5 7 27 26 23

10 Heracles Almelo 18 5 6 7 22 29 21

11 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 7 6 12 19 19

12 NEC Nijmegen 17 4 7 6 18 28 19

13 Sparta Rotterdam 18 4 5 9 23 31 17

14 ADO Den Haag 18 5 2 11 16 31 17

15 Excelsior 18 4 4 10 23 34 16

-------------------------

16 PEC Zwolle 17 3 5 9 13 34 14

17 Roda JC Kerkrade 18 1 10 7 8 23 13

-------------------------

18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 3 3 12 15 32 12

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League

4-7: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 15

PEC Zwolle v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)

Vitesse Arnhem v Twente Enschede (1330)

Willem II Tilburg v NEC Nijmegen (1545)