Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 23

Utrecht 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 0

PSV Eindhoven 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0

Sparta Rotterdam 0 ADO Den Haag 1

Vitesse Arnhem 0 Feyenoord 2

Saturday, April 22

AZ Alkmaar 2 Twente Enschede 1

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Groningen 3

NEC Nijmegen 0 Excelsior 1

PEC Zwolle 1 Heracles Almelo 2

Friday, April 21

Heerenveen 1 Willem II Tilburg 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Feyenoord 32 25 4 3 83 21 79

-------------------------

2 Ajax Amsterdam 32 23 6 3 72 22 75

-------------------------

3 PSV Eindhoven 32 21 9 2 63 21 72

-------------------------

4 Utrecht 32 16 8 8 50 36 56

5 AZ Alkmaar 32 12 13 7 53 47 49

6 Vitesse Arnhem 32 14 6 12 48 39 48

7 Twente Enschede 32 12 9 11 45 44 45

8 Heerenveen 32 12 7 13 53 49 43

-------------------------

9 Heracles Almelo 32 11 7 14 48 52 40

10 Groningen 32 9 12 11 49 47 39

11 Willem II Tilburg 32 9 9 14 28 40 36

12 ADO Den Haag 32 10 5 17 33 54 35

13 Excelsior 32 8 10 14 39 56 34

14 PEC Zwolle 32 8 8 16 36 62 32

15 Roda JC Kerkrade 32 6 12 14 25 48 30

-------------------------

16 Sparta Rotterdam 32 7 7 18 38 60 28

17 NEC Nijmegen 32 7 7 18 28 58 28

-------------------------

18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 32 6 5 21 31 66 23

1: Champions League / EC I

2: Champions League preliminary round

3: Europa League preliminary round

4-8: Europa League play-off

16-17: Relegation play-off

18: Relegation