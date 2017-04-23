Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Utrecht 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
PSV Eindhoven 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Sparta Rotterdam 0 ADO Den Haag 1
Vitesse Arnhem 0 Feyenoord 2
Saturday, April 22
AZ Alkmaar 2 Twente Enschede 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Groningen 3
NEC Nijmegen 0 Excelsior 1
PEC Zwolle 1 Heracles Almelo 2
Friday, April 21
Heerenveen 1 Willem II Tilburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 32 25 4 3 83 21 79
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 32 23 6 3 72 22 75
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 32 21 9 2 63 21 72
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 32 16 8 8 50 36 56
5 AZ Alkmaar 32 12 13 7 53 47 49
6 Vitesse Arnhem 32 14 6 12 48 39 48
7 Twente Enschede 32 12 9 11 45 44 45
8 Heerenveen 32 12 7 13 53 49 43
-------------------------
9 Heracles Almelo 32 11 7 14 48 52 40
10 Groningen 32 9 12 11 49 47 39
11 Willem II Tilburg 32 9 9 14 28 40 36
12 ADO Den Haag 32 10 5 17 33 54 35
13 Excelsior 32 8 10 14 39 56 34
14 PEC Zwolle 32 8 8 16 36 62 32
15 Roda JC Kerkrade 32 6 12 14 25 48 30
-------------------------
16 Sparta Rotterdam 32 7 7 18 38 60 28
17 NEC Nijmegen 32 7 7 18 28 58 28
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 32 6 5 21 31 66 23
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
