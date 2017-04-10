Soccer-Dutch championship fixtures

oldgeekMA: President Trump received horrible advise from the CIA and the Pentagon, which led to this foolish and unjustified US Cruise Missile Strike on Syria. This was not a use of "Military Grade SARIN Nerve Agent, or VX Nerve Agent". Military Grade SARIN Nerve Agent is not a "Gas" and has no characteristics of a Gas. Fact is, SARIN is a sticky, greasy liquid that is dispensed by multiple spray jets via Compressed Air from a Warhead, that cannot contain any explosive, since SARIN breaks down and evaporates at 220 degrees F. It cannot be deployed in conjunction will a Conventional Bomb or Artillery Barrage, for the same reason. Any contact outside of a Full Chemical Protective Suit and Mask kills immediately, unless Atropine is injected within 9 seconds, and all SARIN droplets are removed from the skin and clothing. There are never any survivors in a SARIN attack, since the Agent's Persistence Factor is between 48 and 72 Hours. Only VX Nerve Agent is more Deadly, than SARIN, because it melts down/degrades all know Protective Gear with 10 minutes or more exposure. Neither Nerve Agent, is a Gas so, it is not breathed in, meaning there are never any symptoms of breathing problems or foaming at the mouth. These tiny sticky droplets, are absorbed thru the skin, by sliding between the fibers in clothing. The first symptoms are Pinpoint Pupils, Racing Heart, and Tingling Extremities followed in 9 to 18 seconds by an Exploded Heart and Broken Back, without an Atropine Injection, directly into the Heart. If this had been a deployment of Military Grade SARIN thousands would be dead, including all First Responders, and all Medical Personnel that touched the bodies. Thousands more would be dead from entering, the area prior to 72 hours, after the attack. The most likely scenario was exactly what Russia said in way of explanation, of the symptoms displayed by the living patients. That the Syrian Bombs hit an active Chemical Weapons Lab cooking up, batches of Low Grade Homemade Chlorine, Mustard, and SARIN Agents. Thus releasing a small Toxic Cocktail of Chemicals, into the air amongst the blast debris, none of which was completed SARIN. Yes, there is a way to prove my theory, test the samples taken from the bodies of the dead, and the survivors, using a Mass Spectrometer or a Gas Chromatograph with the Universal Chemical Weapons Database loaded. The UN OPCW team has tested samples from every prior "Alleged Chemical Weapons Release over the past 3 years, and has never had a single "Positive" for SARIN or any other Nerve Agent, never mind a match to the Syria Military Grade SARIN, that was turned over to The UN, to be destroyed. -------- All American Infidel and Combat Disabled US Veteran