Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.

The Italian was fired on Thursday with Leicester one place above the relegation zone.

"Yesterday my dream died," Ranieri said in a statement on Friday. "After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester; the club I love for always. Sadly this was not to be.

