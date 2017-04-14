Soccer-Di Maria double keeps PSG on Monaco's tail

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French champions Paris St Germain moved level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 after Angel Di Maria scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win at Angers on Friday.

PSG, who are bidding for a fifth successive French title, moved up to 74 points, having played a game more than leaders Monaco, who are at home to second-bottom Dijon on Saturday. Angers stayed 12th on 39 points.

Argentina winger Di Maria fired PSG ahead with a superb 28th-minute free kick and sealed the win in the 84th minute after he rounded off a flowing move, stretching their unbeaten league run to 14 games.

The visitors also had goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to thank for victory as he denied Nicolas Pepe in the early stages and kept out a close-range header by Cheikh Ndoye in the 73rd minute. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)