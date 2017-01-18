Soccer-Defender Ilori joins Reading from Liverpool

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Defender Tiago Ilori has joined Reading from Liverpool on a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Portugal youth international joined Liverpool from Sporting Lisbon in 2013 and made three senior appearances for the Premier League club.

"Tiago is the type of defender a lot of people like - his technical skill, passing ability, pace, quality and physique. We always want players with those attributes within our squad," Reading manager Jaap Stam told the club website. (www.readingfc.co.uk)