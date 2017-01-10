Soccer-David Beckham's impact on Major League Soccer

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Factbox on former England captain David Beckham's impact on Major League Soccer:

* After a glittering club career with Manchester United and Real Madrid and still near the peak of his powers, Beckham in 2007 signs a $32.5 million five-year contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) team LA Galaxy.

* Beckham was the first player signed under the Designated Player rule which is informally called "The Beckham Rule" after the man it was created for. First initiated in 2007, the rule meant Beckham's salary would not count against the Galaxy's salary cap. In 2016, the number of such MLS players rose to 50.

* As part of his Galaxy contract, Beckham is given the option of buying an MLS expansion franchise at the fixed price of $25 million after retiring. He is currently behind a bid to add an MLS team in Miami.

* Also in 2007, Toronto FC become the league's 13th team after paying a $10 million franchise fee. Ten years later, the league will have 22 teams and the franchise fee will rise to over $100 million.

* Beckham scores 18 goals in 98 games during his six-year career for Galaxy and is part of the team that wins the MLS Cup in 2011 and 2012.

* In 2006, before Beckham's arrival, the average MLS attendance was 15,000, a figure that has risen to over 21,000 a decade later.

* The number of players on MLS rosters has increased in the past decade to 615 from 250. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)