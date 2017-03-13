Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday

Monday, March 13

AaB Aalborg 1 Midtjylland 1

Sunday, March 12

Horsens 0 Brondby 2

FC Copenhagen 2 Esbjerg 0

OB Odense 0 SonderjyskE 1

Saturday, March 11

Lyngby 1 Viborg 0

Friday, March 10

Nordsjaelland 5 Silkeborg IF 1

Randers 1 AGF Aarhus 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Copenhagen 25 18 7 0 54 9 61

2 Brondby 25 14 7 4 49 21 49

3 Lyngby 25 11 6 8 23 20 39

4 Midtjylland 25 10 8 7 43 27 38

5 SonderjyskE 25 9 9 7 29 32 36

6 Randers 25 9 6 10 26 31 33

-------------------------

7 AaB Aalborg 25 9 6 10 27 36 33

8 Nordsjaelland 25 8 8 9 39 40 32

9 Silkeborg IF 25 7 9 9 30 43 30

10 Horsens 25 7 7 11 28 44 28

11 AGF Aarhus 25 6 7 12 32 38 25

12 OB Odense 25 6 7 12 24 31 25

13 Esbjerg 25 5 8 12 27 47 23

14 Viborg 25 5 7 13 27 39 22

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Play-off