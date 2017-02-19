Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
FC Copenhagen 0 Brondby 0
Saturday, February 18
Silkeborg IF 1 Horsens 0
Friday, February 17
Esbjerg 3 SonderjyskE 0
Nordsjaelland 0 Lyngby 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54
2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43
3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34
4 Midtjylland 21 9 5 7 39 25 32
5 Randers 21 9 5 7 25 23 32
6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30
-------------------------
7 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27
8 Horsens 22 7 6 9 27 36 27
9 AaB Aalborg 21 7 5 9 21 30 26
10 Nordsjaelland 22 6 7 9 30 36 25
11 AGF Aarhus 21 6 5 10 28 32 23
12 Esbjerg 22 5 7 10 26 42 22
13 OB Odense 21 4 6 11 16 29 18
14 Viborg 21 4 5 12 23 36 17
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
AGF Aarhus v AaB Aalborg (1500)
Midtjylland v Viborg (1700)
Monday, February 20
OB Odense v Randers (1800)
