Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

FC Copenhagen 0 Brondby 0

Saturday, February 18

Silkeborg IF 1 Horsens 0

Friday, February 17

Esbjerg 3 SonderjyskE 0

Nordsjaelland 0 Lyngby 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54

2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43

3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34

4 Midtjylland 21 9 5 7 39 25 32

5 Randers 21 9 5 7 25 23 32

6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30

-------------------------

7 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27

8 Horsens 22 7 6 9 27 36 27

9 AaB Aalborg 21 7 5 9 21 30 26

10 Nordsjaelland 22 6 7 9 30 36 25

11 AGF Aarhus 21 6 5 10 28 32 23

12 Esbjerg 22 5 7 10 26 42 22

13 OB Odense 21 4 6 11 16 29 18

14 Viborg 21 4 5 12 23 36 17

1-6: Championship play-off

7-14: Play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 19

AGF Aarhus v AaB Aalborg (1500)

Midtjylland v Viborg (1700)

Monday, February 20

OB Odense v Randers (1800)