Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings

Reuters

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Friday

Friday, March 31

Nordsjaelland 2 Lyngby 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Copenhagen 26 19 7 0 57 10 64

-------------------------

2 Brondby 26 15 7 4 52 23 52

-------------------------

3 Lyngby 27 11 6 10 25 25 39

-------------------------

4 SonderjyskE 26 10 9 7 30 32 39

5 Midtjylland 26 10 8 8 44 29 38

6 Nordsjaelland 27 10 8 9 43 41 38

1: Champions League preliminary round

2: Europa League preliminary round

3: Europa League play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 2

Brondby v Midtjylland (1600)

Monday, April 3

SonderjyskE v FC Copenhagen (1700)