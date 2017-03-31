Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, March 31
Nordsjaelland 2 Lyngby 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 26 19 7 0 57 10 64
-------------------------
2 Brondby 26 15 7 4 52 23 52
-------------------------
3 Lyngby 27 11 6 10 25 25 39
-------------------------
4 SonderjyskE 26 10 9 7 30 32 39
5 Midtjylland 26 10 8 8 44 29 38
6 Nordsjaelland 27 10 8 9 43 41 38
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League preliminary round
3: Europa League play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Brondby v Midtjylland (1600)
Monday, April 3
SonderjyskE v FC Copenhagen (1700)
223