Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings

Reuters

April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Monday

Monday, April 3

SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 2

Sunday, April 2

Brondby 3 Midtjylland 2

Friday, March 31

Nordsjaelland 2 Lyngby 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Copenhagen 27 20 7 0 59 11 67

-------------------------

2 Brondby 27 16 7 4 55 25 55

-------------------------

3 Lyngby 27 11 6 10 25 25 39

-------------------------

4 SonderjyskE 27 10 9 8 31 34 39

5 Midtjylland 27 10 8 9 46 32 38

6 Nordsjaelland 27 10 8 9 43 41 38

1: Champions League preliminary round

2: Europa League preliminary round

3: Europa League play-off