Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Monday

Monday, April 17

Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 1

Sunday, April 16

Lyngby 2 Midtjylland 2

Friday, April 14

SonderjyskE 1 Nordsjaelland 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Copenhagen 29 21 8 0 61 12 71

-------------------------

2 Brondby 29 17 7 5 57 27 58

-------------------------

3 Midtjylland 29 11 9 9 51 35 42

-------------------------

4 Nordsjaelland 29 11 9 9 48 43 42

5 Lyngby 29 11 7 11 28 29 40

6 SonderjyskE 29 10 9 10 33 41 39

1: Champions League preliminary round

2: Europa League preliminary round

3: Europa League play-off