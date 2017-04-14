Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Friday

Friday, April 14

SonderjyskE 1 Nordsjaelland 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Copenhagen 28 20 8 0 60 12 68

-------------------------

2 Brondby 28 17 7 4 57 26 58

-------------------------

3 Nordsjaelland 29 11 9 9 48 43 42

-------------------------

4 Midtjylland 28 11 8 9 49 33 41

5 Lyngby 28 11 6 11 26 27 39

6 SonderjyskE 29 10 9 10 33 41 39

1: Champions League preliminary round

2: Europa League preliminary round

3: Europa League play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 16

Lyngby v Midtjylland (1400)

Monday, April 17

Brondby v FC Copenhagen (1400)