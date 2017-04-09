Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Midtjylland 3 SonderjyskE 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 FC Copenhagen 27 20 7 0 59 11 67

2 Brondby 27 16 7 4 55 25 55

3 Midtjylland 28 11 8 9 49 33 41

4 Lyngby 27 11 6 10 25 25 39

5 SonderjyskE 28 10 9 9 32 37 39

6 Nordsjaelland 27 10 8 9 43 41 38

1: Champions League preliminary round

2: Europa League preliminary round

3: Europa League play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, April 9

Lyngby v Brondby (1400)

FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1600)