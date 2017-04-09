Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Midtjylland 3 SonderjyskE 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 27 20 7 0 59 11 67
-------------------------
2 Brondby 27 16 7 4 55 25 55
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 28 11 8 9 49 33 41
-------------------------
4 Lyngby 27 11 6 10 25 25 39
5 SonderjyskE 28 10 9 9 32 37 39
6 Nordsjaelland 27 10 8 9 43 41 38
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League preliminary round
3: Europa League play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Lyngby v Brondby (1400)
FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1600)
1.2k