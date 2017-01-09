Premier League: Stoke forward pens one year extension at the Britannia

Peter Crouch will extend his stay at the Britannia Stadium

Former England striker Peter Crouch has signed a new one-year deal with Stoke City keeping him at the Premier League club to the end of next season.

"Peter still has a great deal to offer us as a player and we are pleased he has decided to extend his stay with us," chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement on the club website.

The tall 35-year-old joined the Potters in August 2011 for a then-club record £10million and has scored 49 goals in 186 appearances.

He has a career tally of 98 Premier League goals, including two from his last two outings.