Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 10
Inter Zapresic 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 23 19 4 0 46 12 61
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 23 17 4 2 37 14 55
3 Hajduk Split 23 12 5 6 39 21 41
-------------------------
4 Osijek 23 12 5 6 32 24 41
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 7 7 9 23 24 28
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 24 7 3 14 27 30 24
7 Istra 1961 23 5 8 10 22 34 23
8 Inter Zapresic 24 4 10 10 21 33 22
-------------------------
9 NK Split 23 3 6 14 10 31 15
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 23 1 6 16 16 50 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Dinamo Zagreb v NK Split (1400)
Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1600)
Sunday, March 12
Cibalia v Istra 1961 (1400)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Osijek (1600)
