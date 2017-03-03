Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 3

Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rijeka 22 18 4 0 44 11 58

-------------------------

2 Dinamo Zagreb 22 16 4 2 35 14 52

3 Hajduk Split 22 12 5 5 38 19 41

-------------------------

4 Osijek 22 11 5 6 30 23 38

-------------------------

5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 7 7 9 23 24 28

6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 22 7 2 13 26 28 23

7 Istra 1961 23 5 8 10 22 34 23

8 Inter Zapresic 22 4 9 9 21 31 21

-------------------------

9 NK Split 22 2 6 14 9 31 12

-------------------------

10 Cibalia 22 1 6 15 16 49 9

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

9: Relegation play-off

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Dinamo Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1400)

Rijeka v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1600)

Sunday, March 5

Osijek v Hajduk Split (1400)

NK Split v Cibalia (1600)