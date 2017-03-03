Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 3
Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 22 18 4 0 44 11 58
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 22 16 4 2 35 14 52
3 Hajduk Split 22 12 5 5 38 19 41
-------------------------
4 Osijek 22 11 5 6 30 23 38
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 7 7 9 23 24 28
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 22 7 2 13 26 28 23
7 Istra 1961 23 5 8 10 22 34 23
8 Inter Zapresic 22 4 9 9 21 31 21
-------------------------
9 NK Split 22 2 6 14 9 31 12
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 22 1 6 15 16 49 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Dinamo Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1400)
Rijeka v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1600)
Sunday, March 5
Osijek v Hajduk Split (1400)
NK Split v Cibalia (1600)
