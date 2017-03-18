Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 18
NK Split 0 Inter Zapresic 0
Friday, March 17
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Hajduk Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 24 19 5 0 47 13 62
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 24 18 4 2 41 14 58
3 Osijek 24 13 5 6 34 25 44
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 40 22 43
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 24 7 7 10 24 26 28
6 Istra 1961 24 6 8 10 24 34 26
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 7 4 14 27 30 25
8 Inter Zapresic 25 4 11 10 21 33 23
-------------------------
9 NK Split 25 3 7 15 10 35 16
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 24 1 6 17 16 52 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, March 18
Osijek v Cibalia (1600)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Istra 1961 v Dinamo Zagreb (1400)
Rijeka v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1600)
