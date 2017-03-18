Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 18

NK Split 0 Inter Zapresic 0

Friday, March 17

Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Hajduk Split 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rijeka 24 19 5 0 47 13 62

-------------------------

2 Dinamo Zagreb 24 18 4 2 41 14 58

3 Osijek 24 13 5 6 34 25 44

-------------------------

4 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 40 22 43

-------------------------

5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 24 7 7 10 24 26 28

6 Istra 1961 24 6 8 10 24 34 26

7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 7 4 14 27 30 25

8 Inter Zapresic 25 4 11 10 21 33 23

-------------------------

9 NK Split 25 3 7 15 10 35 16

-------------------------

10 Cibalia 24 1 6 17 16 52 9

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

9: Relegation play-off

10: Relegation

Still being played (GMT):

Saturday, March 18

Osijek v Cibalia (1600)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Istra 1961 v Dinamo Zagreb (1400)

Rijeka v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1600)