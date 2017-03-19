Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Rijeka 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2

Istra 1961 0 Dinamo Zagreb 3

Saturday, March 18

Osijek 2 Cibalia 0

NK Split 0 Inter Zapresic 0

Friday, March 17

Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Hajduk Split 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rijeka 25 20 5 0 50 15 65

-------------------------

2 Dinamo Zagreb 25 19 4 2 44 14 61

3 Osijek 25 14 5 6 36 25 47

-------------------------

4 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 40 22 43

-------------------------

5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 25 7 7 11 26 29 28

6 Istra 1961 25 6 8 11 24 37 26

7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 7 4 14 27 30 25

8 Inter Zapresic 25 4 11 10 21 33 23

-------------------------

9 NK Split 25 3 7 15 10 35 16

-------------------------

10 Cibalia 25 1 6 18 16 54 9

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

9: Relegation play-off

10: Relegation