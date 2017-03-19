Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Rijeka 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2
Istra 1961 0 Dinamo Zagreb 3
Saturday, March 18
Osijek 2 Cibalia 0
NK Split 0 Inter Zapresic 0
Friday, March 17
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Hajduk Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 25 20 5 0 50 15 65
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 25 19 4 2 44 14 61
3 Osijek 25 14 5 6 36 25 47
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 40 22 43
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 25 7 7 11 26 29 28
6 Istra 1961 25 6 8 11 24 37 26
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 7 4 14 27 30 25
8 Inter Zapresic 25 4 11 10 21 33 23
-------------------------
9 NK Split 25 3 7 15 10 35 16
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 25 1 6 18 16 54 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
