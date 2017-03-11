Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 11

Dinamo Zagreb 4 NK Split 0

Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 1

Friday, March 10

Inter Zapresic 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Rijeka 24 19 5 0 47 13 62

-------------------------

2 Dinamo Zagreb 24 18 4 2 41 14 58

3 Hajduk Split 24 12 6 6 40 22 42

-------------------------

4 Osijek 23 12 5 6 32 24 41

-------------------------

5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 7 7 9 23 24 28

6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 24 7 3 14 27 30 24

7 Istra 1961 23 5 8 10 22 34 23

8 Inter Zapresic 24 4 10 10 21 33 22

-------------------------

9 NK Split 24 3 6 15 10 35 15

-------------------------

10 Cibalia 23 1 6 16 16 50 9

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

9: Relegation play-off

10: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Cibalia v Istra 1961 (1400)

Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Osijek (1600)