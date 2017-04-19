Soccer-Court finds Sport 1987 Brazil champions, 30 years on

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court has decided that northeastern club Sport were the rightful winners of the 1987 Brazilian league on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 30-year battle with rivals Flamengo.

A dispute at the time led to two leagues running concurrently, with Recife side Sport winning one and Rio giants Flamengo winning the other.

Flamengo rejected the chance to play off for the title and the two clubs have been arguing over who are the rightful champions since.

Tuesday's ruling is the final say in the matter.

"Justice has decided once again that 1987 belongs only to the Leao," Sport said on their web site, referring to the team's nickname. "Sport are still the 1987 Brazilian champions, just as they were 30 years ago."

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)