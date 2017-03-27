Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila i results and standings

March 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 26
Deportivo Cali 0 Pasto 0
Once Caldas 1 Rionegro Aguilas 0
Saturday, March 25
Santa Fe 2 Millonarios 1
Atletico Junior 1 Jaguares 2
Atletico Huila 1 Tolima 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22
2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20
3 Jaguares 10 5 2 3 9 9 17
4 Millonarios 9 5 1 3 15 5 16
5 Pasto 10 4 4 2 15 8 16
6 Santa Fe 9 4 4 1 7 5 16
7 Deportivo Cali 10 4 3 3 13 9 15
8 Patriotas Boyaca 10 3 5 2 9 9 14
-------------------------
9 Alianza Petrolera 10 4 2 4 13 15 14
10 La Equidad 10 4 2 4 7 9 14
11 America 10 3 3 4 12 13 12
12 Bucaramanga 10 3 3 4 7 9 12
13 Once Caldas 10 3 3 4 9 14 12
14 Tolima 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
15 Envigado 10 2 4 4 9 10 10
16 Tigres 10 2 4 4 4 10 10
17 Atletico Huila 9 2 2 5 7 15 8
17 Cortulua 10 1 5 4 7 15 8
19 Atletico Junior 8 1 3 4 12 14 6
20 Rionegro Aguilas 9 0 5 4 2 8 5
1-8: Championship play-off
