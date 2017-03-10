Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 10

Temuco 0 Everton 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 5 4 1 0 13 3 13

-------------------------

2 Everton 6 3 3 0 9 4 12

3 Deportes Iquique 5 3 2 0 11 6 11

-------------------------

4 Audax Italiano 5 3 1 1 9 8 10

5 Union Espanola 5 3 0 2 11 9 9

6 Universidad de Concepcion 5 2 2 1 5 8 8

7 Deportes Antofagasta 5 2 1 2 12 6 7

8 O'Higgins 4 2 1 1 8 4 7

9 Universidad de Chile 5 2 1 2 5 5 7

10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7

11 Huachipato 5 2 0 3 7 10 6

12 Santiago Wanderers 4 1 1 2 5 6 4

13 San Luis 5 1 1 3 6 10 4

14 Cobresal 5 1 0 4 6 12 3

15 Universidad Catolica 5 1 0 4 4 10 3

16 Palestino 5 0 1 4 5 11 1

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 11

Universidad de Concepcion v San Luis (0000)

Santiago Wanderers v Colo Colo (1500)

Palestino v Deportes Iquique (2030)

Universidad Catolica v Deportes Antofagasta (2300)

Sunday, March 12

Huachipato v O'Higgins (1500)

Audax Italiano v Universidad de Chile (2100)

Union Espanola v Cobresal (2330)