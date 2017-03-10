Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 10
Temuco 0 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 5 4 1 0 13 3 13
-------------------------
2 Everton 6 3 3 0 9 4 12
3 Deportes Iquique 5 3 2 0 11 6 11
-------------------------
4 Audax Italiano 5 3 1 1 9 8 10
5 Union Espanola 5 3 0 2 11 9 9
6 Universidad de Concepcion 5 2 2 1 5 8 8
7 Deportes Antofagasta 5 2 1 2 12 6 7
8 O'Higgins 4 2 1 1 8 4 7
9 Universidad de Chile 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7
11 Huachipato 5 2 0 3 7 10 6
12 Santiago Wanderers 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
13 San Luis 5 1 1 3 6 10 4
14 Cobresal 5 1 0 4 6 12 3
15 Universidad Catolica 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
16 Palestino 5 0 1 4 5 11 1
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Universidad de Concepcion v San Luis (0000)
Santiago Wanderers v Colo Colo (1500)
Palestino v Deportes Iquique (2030)
Universidad Catolica v Deportes Antofagasta (2300)
Sunday, March 12
Huachipato v O'Higgins (1500)
Audax Italiano v Universidad de Chile (2100)
Union Espanola v Cobresal (2330)
70