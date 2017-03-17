Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 17

San Luis 2 Palestino 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Colo Colo 6 5 1 0 15 3 16

-------------------------

2 Deportes Iquique 6 4 2 0 13 6 14

3 O'Higgins 6 4 1 1 12 5 13

-------------------------

4 Union Espanola 6 4 0 2 14 9 12

5 Everton 6 3 3 0 9 4 12

6 Universidad de Concepcion 6 3 2 1 8 8 11

7 Universidad de Chile 6 3 1 2 8 5 10

8 Audax Italiano 6 3 1 2 9 11 10

9 Deportes Antofagasta 6 2 1 3 13 10 7

10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7

11 Universidad Catolica 6 2 0 4 8 11 6

12 Huachipato 6 2 0 4 7 12 6

13 San Luis 7 1 2 4 8 15 5

14 Santiago Wanderers 6 1 1 4 6 10 4

15 Cobresal 6 1 0 5 6 15 3

16 Palestino 7 0 2 5 7 15 2

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 18

Everton v Universidad de Concepcion (0000)

Deportes Antofagasta v Santiago Wanderers (1900)

Colo Colo v Huachipato (2130)

Sunday, March 19

Cobresal v Universidad Catolica (2000)

Universidad de Chile v Union Espanola (2230)

Monday, March 20

Temuco v Audax Italiano (2130)

Tuesday, March 21

O'Higgins v Deportes Iquique (0000)