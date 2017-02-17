Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Friday

Friday, February 17

Deportes Iquique 3 Cobresal 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Deportes Iquique 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

-------------------------

2 Colo Colo 2 2 0 0 7 0 6

3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

-------------------------

4 Universidad de Concepcion 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

5 O'Higgins 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

6 Huachipato 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

7 Universidad Catolica 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

8 Temuco 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

9 Universidad de Chile 2 1 0 1 1 2 3

10 Cobresal 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

11 Audax Italiano 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

12 Santiago Wanderers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

13 Palestino 2 0 0 2 3 5 0

14 San Luis 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

15 Deportes Antofagasta 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

16 Union Espanola 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

1: Copa Libertadores

2-3: Copa Sudamericana

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, February 17

Huachipato v Universidad de Chile (2230)

Saturday, February 18

Santiago Wanderers v Universidad Catolica (1500)

Palestino v Audax Italiano (2030)

Colo Colo v O'Higgins (2300)

Sunday, February 19

Deportes Antofagasta v Universidad de Concepcion (1500)

San Luis v Everton (2100)

Union Espanola v Temuco (2330)