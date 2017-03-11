Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

Keith: I knew some pinheads would be here claiming "TRUMP DID THIS!!". If you take a second and look at the chart, you will notice that the increases in the participation rate started mid to late 2015, a year before Trump was even nominated. It's really quite simple. As the economy improved, people who had given up looking for a job (i.e. dropped out of the workforce) started looking again (i.e. re-entered the work force) because jobs are more readily available. Trump had nothing to do with it.