Soccer-Chilean championship results and standings

March 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday
Friday, March 17
Everton 2 Universidad de Concepcion 0
San Luis 2 Palestino 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colo Colo 6 5 1 0 15 3 16
-------------------------
2 Everton 7 4 3 0 11 4 15
3 Deportes Iquique 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
-------------------------
4 O'Higgins 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
5 Union Espanola 6 4 0 2 14 9 12
6 Universidad de Concepcion 7 3 2 2 8 10 11
7 Universidad de Chile 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
8 Audax Italiano 6 3 1 2 9 11 10
9 Deportes Antofagasta 6 2 1 3 13 10 7
10 Temuco 6 2 1 3 7 11 7
11 Universidad Catolica 6 2 0 4 8 11 6
12 Huachipato 6 2 0 4 7 12 6
13 San Luis 7 1 2 4 8 15 5
14 Santiago Wanderers 6 1 1 4 6 10 4
15 Cobresal 6 1 0 5 6 15 3
16 Palestino 7 0 2 5 7 15 2
1: Copa Libertadores
2-3: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 18
Deportes Antofagasta v Santiago Wanderers (1900)
Colo Colo v Huachipato (2130)
Sunday, March 19
Cobresal v Universidad Catolica (2000)
Universidad de Chile v Union Espanola (2230)
Monday, March 20
Temuco v Audax Italiano (2130)
Tuesday, March 21
O'Higgins v Deportes Iquique (0000)
19